QUINCY — John Wood Community College will host an open house Monday evening at their Workforce Development Center on Koch’s Lane to discuss upcoming changes in the requirements to get a Commercial Drivers License (CDL).
New federal regulations on obtaining a CDL, passed in 2012, are set to take effect in February. JWCC is hosting the open house at 6:30 p.m. on Monday to share how their program will be revised to meet the new standards. Topics will include admission requirements, scholarship and funding options, and career opportunities in the trucking industry. The school will also provide information on their 16-credit-hour Logistics/Truck Driver Training certificate program.
This open house is open to the public. Attendees are asked to wear a mask and maintain social distancing while at the JWCC WDC. The next class for the Truck Driver Training program begins on January 10. For more information, please call 217-641-4971 or 217-641-4914.
