QUINCY — Three candidates have been selected for in-person interviews to fill the position of president at John Wood Community College.

JWCC will hold six community forums — two for each candidate — that will be open to the public. Each of the candidates will be available for one forum on the main campus in Quincy and a second forum at the JWCC Southeast Education Center in Pittsfield.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.