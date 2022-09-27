QUINCY — Three candidates have been selected for in-person interviews to fill the position of president at John Wood Community College.
JWCC will hold six community forums — two for each candidate — that will be open to the public. Each of the candidates will be available for one forum on the main campus in Quincy and a second forum at the JWCC Southeast Education Center in Pittsfield.
Jim Lemerond has served as the vice president of instruction at Lakeshore Technical College in Cleveland, Wis., since 2018. Previously at the college, he served as the dean of Business, Technology, and Hospitality as well as the dean of Health and Human Services. Lemerond has taught radiography at LTC in a fulltime and adjunct capacity. He has been employed full-time by the college since 2007 and served as an adjunct faculty from 2001-2003. He has served in roles at other colleges and in the field at hospitals as a radiography technician. Lemerond received his doctorate in educational leadership from the University of the Cumberlands.
Bryan Renfro currently works as the vice president of academic instruction at Paris Junior College in Paris, Texas. Previously, Renfro served in various academic affairs leadership roles, including the associate vice provost of Academic and Workforce Affairs at Tyler Junior College in Tyler, Texas. He was also the dean of Business and Public Services at Hawkeye Community College in Waterloo, Iowa. Throughout his career in higher education, Renfro has taught courses in anthropology, criminal justice and education. He has a master's degree in anthropology from the University of Arkansas and a doctorate from Iowa State University in higher education administration with an emphasis in community college leadership.
Jerry Thomas has served as the vice president for student affairs and enrollment management at National Park College in Hot Springs, Ark., since 2016. Previously, he was the assistant vice president for student affairs at Thomas Edison State University in Trenton, N.JJ, from 2013 to 2015. During Thomas's employment at Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia, Ark., from 1993 to 2013, he served in various student affairs positions and maintained an adjunct instructor position teaching U.S. History courses at the university. Thomas has a doctorate in educational administration from Texas A&M University-Commerce.
The first public forum with Lemerond will be held from 1:45-2:30 p.m., Monday, Oct. 3, with the second taking place from 10:30-11:15 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 4. For Renfro, meetings will be 1:45-2:30 p.m., Monday, Oct. 10 and 10:30-11:15 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 11. And the forums for Thomas will be 1:45-2:30 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 12 and 10:30-11:15 a.m., Thursday, Oct 13.
The first forum for each candidate will take place in the Auditorium, Building D of the Quincy campus. The second forum will be at the JWCC Southeast Education Center, 39637 260th Ave. in Pittsfield.
John Wood is currently seeking the next president for the school after the current president, Michael Elbe, announced earlier this year that he will be stepping down effective Dec. 31, 2022. The public is invited to these forums to meet the candidate as JWCC, working with Pauly Group, Inc., works to have Elbe's successor in place to begin work in January.
