John Wood Community College is hosting an informational session on its Truck Driver Training Program.
The event will be at 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 12, at the Workforce Development Center at 4220 Kochs Lane in Quincy. Representatives from the Truck Driver Training Program will give attendees a brief presentation reviewing the program's administration and admission requirements as well as opportunities within the trucking industry. Attendees will also learn the details of the program's Logistics/Truck Driver Training certificate and information about online learning.
Attendees are asked to wear masks and adhere to current COVID-19 safety guidelines.