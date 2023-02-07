QUINCY — An open house will be held Wednesday evening at the John Wood Community College Workforce Development Center for students interested in earning a welding certificate.
In conjunction with the Workforce Innovation Board of Western Illinois, JWCC will host the open house from 4-5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the WDC, 4220 Kochs Lane in Quincy.
The open house is to share information on John Wood's accelerated welding program, where participants can earn a welding certificate in as little as 14 weeks, shorter than the standard time frame. Qualified individuals can receive funding for tuition, mileage, welding kits, books, and internships paid through the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA).
Evening classes are set to begin at 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 13 for WIOA-qualified applicants. For more information, please contact Kathryn McDaniel with Two Rivers Regional Council Workforce Development at 217-718-6359 or by email at kmcdaniel@trrcopo.org.
