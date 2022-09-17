QUINCY — Catharine Miller said when she was shopping for a school to attend, she took part in one of John Wood Community College's Trailblazer Days, hearing all about the fun activities outside of class that students were able to take part in.

"I got to talk to admissions people, and I heard all about the stuff the students do," Miller, the Student Government Association president, said on Saturday. "But I didn't actually see it first hand until I was a student here. It's different to be able to get to see it all."

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.