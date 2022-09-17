QUINCY — Catharine Miller said when she was shopping for a school to attend, she took part in one of John Wood Community College's Trailblazer Days, hearing all about the fun activities outside of class that students were able to take part in.
"I got to talk to admissions people, and I heard all about the stuff the students do," Miller, the Student Government Association president, said on Saturday. "But I didn't actually see it first hand until I was a student here. It's different to be able to get to see it all."
That was the driving thought behind Saturday's first ever Blazer Bash, inviting not only prospective students but the community as a whole to visit the JWCC main campus in Quincy. Along with demonstrations from the school's various athletic programs, the Blazer Bash had demonstrations across the spectrum of both educational and social offerings at the college.
"As a community college, we want to showcase everything we have to offer," said Tracy Orne, dean of students and enrollment management. "We have a welding simulator, we have our robotic dog here who connects back to our automation and programming classes, we have our EMS groups here, there's representation from the agricultural community. Essentially we're taking everything we do at John Wood and condensing it down to one place and one day for people to come and get an idea about what we do."
The family friendly event had music from John Wood's pep band, demonstrations from the cheer squad, and displays from community partners including Quincy and Tri-Township Fire departments, Adams County Ambulance and Sheriff's Department, and even fun activities from the Quincy Axe Company.
"When we reached out, we asked if they might bring a piece of equipment to let the kids see them," Miller said. "They told us they'd do one better and send out firefighters and officers. They want the community to come out and see them and talk to them. They've already shown an interest in coming back if we make this an annual event."
Miller said she thinks the new event has already paid off.
"I know I gave one student a tour this morning," she said, "and they came right back after being out here and said 'Yeah, this is the school for me.'"
"As a community college, we want to showcase everything we have to offer," Orne said. "It's a family-friendly event, because students learn at all ages. It's also a way for us to give back to the community."
Miller is already thinking ahead of what she might like to change next year if the Blazer Bash does become an annual event.
"We would love to invite more businesses from the community, to show that broader connection the school has with the area," Miller said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.