The John Wood Board of Trustees voted to approve the budget for the 2023-24 year. The balanced budget included tuition and universal fees that remain frozen with no increases to students.

QUINCY — The John Wood Community College Board of Trustees approved the 2023-24 budget for the school at Wednesday evening's monthly meeting, resulting in no changes to student tuition while maintaining a balanced budget.

"For more students to access higher education and to build enrollment, our goal must be keeping tuition as affordable as we can," JWCC President Bryan Renfro said. "Starting at John Wood is the best bet for students to start or complete their college degree with limited debt. Keeping tuition low, investing in more student scholarships, and developing and enhancing academic and workforce programs are key components of this budget and the future of our college."

