QUINCY — The John Wood Community College Board of Trustees learned Wednesday that the school received a grant for the expansion of the Workforce Development Center.
The U.S. Economic Development Administration awarded the grant in June 2021, subject to final approval of the plan for the construction. The $6.1 million project is being supported with 50% from the federal grant and 50% local matching fund. With the final grant approval, the project will now go out to bid, handled by Klingner and Associates, with a planned bid opening date of July 12.
The Board also gave tentative approval to the school’s operating budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year. The $16.412 million budget is an increase of just over 1.7%, or $275,000, from the current fiscal year budget. In April, the board approved the first tuition increase in five years at the school, which results in the new budget still being balanced.
School President Michael Elbe said the objective for the school and the board is to be good stewards of the district’s tax dollars.
“We continue to hold true to our Board’s commitment to remain a progressive and forward-thinking institution as it benefits our workforce, students’ success and the quality of life in the communities we serve,” Elbe said.
