QUINCY — John Wood Community College will have a new face at the head of the table once the new year begins.

The school's Board of Trustees unanimously approved the appointment of Bryan Renfro as the seventh John Wood president. The board held the vote Wednesday night at a special meeting, called after a quorum wasn't possible for the regular Oct. 19 meeting.

