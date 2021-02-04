QUINCY — John Wood Community College is offering a two-week recertification course for former certified nursing assistants.
The program is designed for individuals who have previously practiced as a CNA in Illinois, have not provided professional nursing care for two years and have lost certification. It consists of four classroom sessions and one clinical manual skills test.
JWCC is also seeking individuals to enroll in the college's nursing program for the fall semester.
“Nurses are incredibly in demand, in all health care settings. We have new graduates working in community, ambulatory, acute and long-term settings, making premium wages while making the human connections that make the role so rewarding,” said Laura Routh, health sciences administrative chair. The program is offering courses toward a two-year associate degree in nursing and a practical nurse certificate among other health-related certifications.
More information is on the college's website, jwcc.edu.