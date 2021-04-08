QUINCY — John Wood Community College is offering a class on proper lifting and rigging of objects and cargo.
The class, open to the public, will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Friday at the John Wood Workforce Development Center, 4220 Kochs Lane in Quincy. The cost is $85 per person, and will cover topics such as proper lifting with or without mechanical devices, strapping down a load for transport, OSHA crane rules, audible signals, and work practices.
Participants will be required to wear face coverings, and social distancing will be maintained. For more information or to register for the class, contact the Workforce Development Center by phone at 217-641-4971 or by email to wdc@jwcc.edu.