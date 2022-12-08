QUINCY — John Wood Community College has partnered with Bethel AME Church to offer a free computer literacy course to the public.
Classes are held at Bethel AME, 905 Oak St. in Quincy, on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5-6:30 p.m. The classes do not require registration, though they are handled on a first come, first served basis. At this time, there is not a projected end date for the classes.
The public is invited to attend these classes. No fees are charged and the program is not limited to members of Bethel AME. Church pastor, the Rev. Carl. R. Terry III, said in a release that the goal is to help everyone have access and knowledge that will help them be better prepared for the digital age.
These classes are being led by John Wood instructors, with Genny Skeffington as the main instructor.
For more information, please contact JWCC director of CTE programming Kayla Wentz at 217-641-4957 or kwentz@jwcc.edu.
