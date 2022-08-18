Workforce Development Center expansion

The John Wood board of trustees set September 7 as the date for the groundbreaking ceremony on the $6.6 million expansion of the school's Workforce Development Center.

BAYLIS, Ill. — The John Wood Community College Board of Trustees receieved an update Wednesday on the school's upcoming accreditation evaluation at the regular monthly meeting.

The board met at JWCC's Agricultural Education Center in Baylis, where they heard about efforts related to the reaccreditation by the Higher Learning Commission of the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools. The Commission has accredited John Wood since 1980.

