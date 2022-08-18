BAYLIS, Ill. — The John Wood Community College Board of Trustees receieved an update Wednesday on the school's upcoming accreditation evaluation at the regular monthly meeting.
The board met at JWCC's Agricultural Education Center in Baylis, where they heard about efforts related to the reaccreditation by the Higher Learning Commission of the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools. The Commission has accredited John Wood since 1980.
JWCC president Michael Elbe said the accreditation efforts serve as an assurance to both students and the public that the school is prepared to meet the goal fo educating students to prepare them for further success.
"The HLC and the other accrediting agencies have been designated as the ‘gatekeepers’ for state and federal funds in higher education, including student financial aid and accountability of providing quality academic programs and services," Elbe said. "This is the same Commission that accredits four-year schools in our region. The Commission doesn’t award the reaffirmation of accreditation easily and we have had many faculty and staff working the past year on our assurance argument that will be submitted to the HLC by September 26."
For the past four years, John Wood has been conducting a self-study, addressing HLC's requirements and criteria for accreditation. An evaluation team will visit John Wood in October to confirm the self-study was thorough and accurate. That evaluation team will make a recommendation to the Commission on continuing the school's status, after which the Commission will make the final decision.
"Under the outstanding leadership of JWCC Vice President of Instruction Services Dr. Laurel Klinkenberg and JWCC Dean of Instructional Effectiveness and Business Services Josh Welker, the steering committee is well prepared for this visit," Elbe said. "We anticipate a feedback report validating the quality of the College as a whole, which speaks to the commitment and dedicated work of our faculty and staff."
A date was set for the groundbreaking ceremony for the expansion of the Workforce Development Center on Koch's Lane in Quincy. Work is beginning on the expansion with a forecast completion date of October 2023. The $6.6 million expansion project, funded in part by just over $3 million in federal grant funds, will add 14,170 square feet to the Center, as well as upgrades to the existing space. The expansion will include a new Truck Driver Training addition, a new physical entrance, and expanded space for HVAC systems.
The groundbreaking ceremony for the expansion will take place at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 7, and the Board invites the public to attend.
Barb Holthaus, executive director for the JWCC Foundation, invited the Board of Trustees to the Foundation's Third Annual Wine Pull fundraiser on Sept. 22 at the Quincy Country Club. Tickets are on sale for $50 per person which will include music, hors d'oeuvres, carving stations, and desserts along with the Wine Pull itself. Proceeds from the fundraiser will go to provide financial assistance to students including scholarships, books, and emergency grants.
In other business, the Board:
• Accepted grant funds from the Illinois State Library/Secretary of State in the amount of $52,815 for Adult Volunteer Literacy.
• Accepted $220,000 in grant funds from the Illinois Community College Board (ICCB) for the Coronavirus Urgent Remediation Emergency Fund – College Bridge program.
• Adopted the Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, position statement for John Wood Community College.
• Accepted a $245,750 proposal and awarded Peters Heating & Air Conditioning to provide replacement boilers for Building D.
