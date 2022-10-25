QUINCY — The gymnasium at the student activity center of John Wood Community College was converted into a banquet hall Tuesday night as the JWCC Foundation hosted the annual scholarship reception.
"Our mission as a foundation is to support John Wood and our students, and while scholarships aren't the only way we do that, they certainly are one of the most impactful ways that we help support others," said Barb Holthaus, director of advancement and executive director of the John Wood Community College Foundation.
At Tuesday night's dinner and celebration, 123 scholarships totaling more than $75,000 were awarded from endowed funds and from donations to the Foundation.
"That's what we're presenting tonight, but there are other awards throughout the year that we give, other scholarships," Holthaus said. "Tonight is our annual celebration of the awards, but over the course of the year, we provide somewhere around $150,000. So it's a significant amount each year, and it all continues to grow."
JWCC President Michael Elbe, in his last scholarship reception before stepping down at the end of this year, said the event is also an opportunity to recognize those who give to the Foundation.
"This gives us the opportunity to recognize these generous donors," Elbe said. "What you'll find tonight are businesses and organizations who are investing in scholarships to help our students achieve their goals. But also what you'll see tonight are stories around memorial scholarships that are in memory of a life well lived, and a scholarship set up to have those memories continue by giving to a scholarship to help a student.
"There's a story behind every scholarship award tonight," he added, "and there's a story behind every student receiving a scholarship tonight."
Holthaus said the scholarships are there to help the students, but she sees a larger picture than just the individual as the awards are presented.
"We're helping local students to continue on their educational journey," she said. "These are students who are or who become part of our community, part of our workforce. I can't think of a better investment for everyone than to invest in our community college students."
For more information on the JWCC Foundation and scholarship opportunities, or to make donations, visit jwccfoundation.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.