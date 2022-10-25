Quincy, IL (62301)

Today

Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming mostly clear overnight. Low 38F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming mostly clear overnight. Low 38F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.