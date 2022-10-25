JWCC Foundation scholarship reception

The JWCC Foundation presented more than $75,000 in scholarships at the annual scholarship reception Tuesday night. 123 scholarship awards were presented at the dinner.

 H-W Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — The gymnasium at the student activity center of John Wood Community College was converted into a banquet hall Tuesday night as the JWCC Foundation hosted the annual scholarship reception.

"Our mission as a foundation is to support John Wood and our students, and while scholarships aren't the only way we do that, they certainly are one of the most impactful ways that we help support others," said Barb Holthaus, director of advancement and executive director of the John Wood Community College Foundation.

