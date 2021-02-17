QUINCY — John Wood Community College President Mike Elbe is confident there will be an uptick in the school’s enrollment once the COVID-19 pandemic has been corralled.
Elbe told the JWCC Board of Trustees on Wednesday night there has been a 3.4% decline in spring semester enrollment from a year ago, plus a 5.8% downturn in credit hours.
“We expected a little decrease, but John Wood has fared pretty well when compared to trends at other community colleges in Illinois and other states,” Elbe said.
Elbe said the wild-card factor in the enrollment and credit hour numbers involves the adult learners. He said the number of adult learner is down, largely because many are putting their “education on hold” due to the pandemic, family concerns and overall economic uncertainty.
“In the fall I think we’ll be seeing the enrollment numbers back to what will be a new normal,” he said.
Elbe feels JWCC has been able to maintain its relatively strong enrollment figures due to a combination of in-person, hybrid and online class structures. All learning options are in line with Illinois Department of Public Health protocols.
JWCC currently has 1,742 students enrolled, down from 1,804 a year ago at this time. In terms of credit hours, JWCC shows 17,078 this spring, compared to 18,137 in February 2020.
Election time
The trustees were informed that two board seats will be filled in the April 6 consolidated election. The seats are for two six-year terms.
Trustees whose terms are expiring are Jim Gay of Rockport and Don Hess of Quincy. Only Hess is seeking re-election.
Challengers include Paula Hawley of Griggsville and William Cornwell of Quincy.
Notable
• Elbe estimates by Friday all JWCC staff members will have received both rounds of COVID-19 vaccination.
• Trustees accepted a $98,000 bid for courtyard concrete improvements from Rees Construction of Quincy.
• The next JWCC board meeting is 6 p.m. March 17 in the Workforce Development Center, 4220 Koch’s Lane.