Articulation Agreement

Quincy University President Brian McGee, left, and John Wood Community College President Bryan Renfro talk Tuesday before a ceremony to sign new articulation agreements between the schools. The new agreements help maintain a "seamless transition" for transfer students

 H-W Photo/Deborah Gertz Husar

QUINCY — Rachel Hansen sees a common denominator in the criminal justice students she’s taught at both John Wood Community College and Quincy University.

“I’ve seen tremendous success of students,” said Hansen, JWCC’s dean of arts and sciences.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.