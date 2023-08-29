QUINCY — Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias, in his role as State Librarian, announced $27 million in library and literacy grant awards, including support for the John Wood Community College Adult Volunteer Literacy program.

The Secretary of State’s office awarded grants for library programs and services using combined state funds and federal Library Services and Technology Act funds. The Adult Literacy Program is funded with state funds and is administered by the Secretary of State’s Illinois State Library Literacy Office.

