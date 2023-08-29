QUINCY — Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias, in his role as State Librarian, announced $27 million in library and literacy grant awards, including support for the John Wood Community College Adult Volunteer Literacy program.
The Secretary of State’s office awarded grants for library programs and services using combined state funds and federal Library Services and Technology Act funds. The Adult Literacy Program is funded with state funds and is administered by the Secretary of State’s Illinois State Library Literacy Office.
"As State Librarian, it’s a privilege to provide these resources to support and enhance local library services and adult literacy programs across Illinois," Giannoulias said in a statement announcing the grants. "Without properly funding programs, staff and educators, learning is difficult. These grants have the ability to position individuals for success and change lives by serving the unique needs of local communities."
JWCC's Adult literacy program will receive $71,835 from the grant awards.
"The Adult Education Department at John Wood Community College is grateful to be the recipient of (an) adult literacy grant from this year’s State funding," Linda Mayfield said. Mayfield is the Literacy Outreach Specialist at John Wood. "The grant allows us to recruit and provide training for volunteer tutors and also to recruit adult learners who benefit from the opportunity to work with a tutor. The tutors come from many backgrounds and age groups, but all are able to be well-prepared and confident when they work with their adult learners."
