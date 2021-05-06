QUINCY — John Wood Community College on Thursday recognized the accomplishments of two teams from the school’s athletics department.
In their first year of competition, John Wood’s new Trail Blazers Esports teams gained national attention in both the fall and spring sessions, competing in two different games.
In the fall, the JWCC Rocket League team competed in the NJCAAe national championship match, finishing second in the country. The Valorant team finished the fall in the NJCAAe semi-final level.
During the spring competition, the Valorant Esports team took home the second-place trophy from the national NJCAAe stage.
The JWCC men’s basketball team was also recognized for not only overcoming opponents, but also circumstances beyond anyone’s control. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the basketball season was moved to the spring, leading to different practice schedules and last-minute changes to the game schedule. Despite these hurdles, the Trail Blazers were crowned co-champions of their Mid-West Athletic Conference, Region 24 tournament champions, and placed ninth in the final national poll.
The recognition was held Thursday afternoon at the JWCC campus in Quincy. The basketball team was represented by team members Gabe Cox, Mohammed Fadika, Jack Palmer, Brandon Kracht, Kameron Whiteman, Verdell Johnson, Ja’Veon Taylor, Cooper Smith, Ragar McKinney, Jarvis Jennings, Donald Rawls Jr., coach Brad Hoyt, assistant coach Brody Gronewold, and student assistant Hunter Voth. Xavier Presley, Overton Jefferson, and Drake Hammel were not able to attend.
In the Esports recognition, the Valorant team members recognized were Jonathan Thomas, Dain Heming, Connar Purtle, and Wesley Cook from both the fall and spring teams, Alexander Reed as a member of the fall team, and Andrew Veihl and Wade Kill from the spring tournament. The Rocket League team members recognized Tim Brehm, Tommy Cox, Chase Miles, and Carson Dodd.
JWCC president Mike Elbe commended all of the athletes for their accomplishments.
“What you’ve accomplished this year is impressive,” Elbe said to the assembled groups. “The first year for Esports, for you to accomplish what you did, sets the bar extremely high for next year’s group. It’s great to have Esports on our campus as part of our athletics department.
“And our basketball team, all of the obstacles you overcame to even have the season, and you still found a way in the end to win.
“You’re part of a history of a program at a college that is continuing to be successful.”
Elbe said the introduction of the electronic gaming component of the athletics department is complementary to the curriculum offerings and the intercollegiate options at JWCC.
“A lot of young people, that’s their current interest in staying engaged in competitive activities,” Elbe said. “It really offers something that we’ve not been able to offer in the past. And it’s something that we can say is unique to John Wood Community College as far as a co-curricular program.”