QUINCY — The John Wood Community College’s Student Life Organization is hosting a food drive to benefit JWCC students.
The food drive will take place from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the school’s main campus, 48th and Harrison in Quincy, on the east parking lot behind the main building.
The food drive provides support for John Wood students throughout the year, but especially during the holiday season. Donations of non-perishable foods, frozen turkeys, holiday food items, or monetary gifts. Checks can be made payable to the JWCC Foundation.
For more information, please contact JWCC Student Life coordinator Eric Foster at 217-641-4944 or efoster@jwcc.edu.
