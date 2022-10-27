QUINCY — The Student Life organization of John Wood Community College will host their annual Haunted Trail experience from 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday at the school's Quincy campus.
The "Trail of Terror" will wind through the Spring Valley Trails located on the east side of the JWCC campus. Tickets are $8 per person and the event is open to the public. The "Trail of Terror" is recommended for those 13 year old or above.
