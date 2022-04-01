QUINCY — Adult students continue to reinvent their careers by expanding the education and earning degrees through John Wood Community College, and for the 10th year, one student will now have that opportunity with help along the way.
Sarah Bramblett of Palmyra, Mo., is the winner of the JWCC Foundation and WGEM Career Makeover competition. Bramblett was selected from a field of more than 40 applicants to earn a two-year, full-tuition scholarship that will cover all books and fees in her pursuit of an associate degree at JWCC.
The 39-year-old Bramblett has spent 20 years raising her family as well as working for more than fifteen years in human services. Bramblett currently oversees group programs for mental health and substance use disorders at Preferred Family Healthcare in Hannibal. Her supervisor, Christina Gawedzinski, encouraged Bramblett to apply for the Career Makeover contest.
“She is very organized and very person-centered. She does a lot for us here with our clients. She is very compassionate and endearing with some of our more challenging clients,” Gawedzinski said in a statement from JWCC announcing the award.
Bramblett said she intends to pursue her degree to help her move up in the profession she loves and allow her to help more clients.
“It will allow me to be able to move up positions here at Preferred and hopefully pursue some counseling and be able to work with clients more one-on-one,” she said. “There is always something to learn. I really enjoy seeing people grow and know that something I may have done or even had a very small part in has made a difference for someone else.”
Barbara Dietrich Holthaus, executive director of the JWCC Foundation, said this contest is just one more way the foundation creates educational opportunities.
“We are proud to partner with WGEM to show the power education has to change someone’s life,” she said.
Runners-up in this year’s competition are Keith Andrews and Amie Malone, who will each receive a $500 JWCC scholarship for the 2022-2023 academic year. In addition to the annual Career Makeover competition, the Foundation awards more than $150,000 in private scholarships to JWCC students each year and supports multiple programmatic and capital projects for the College.
