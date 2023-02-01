QUINCY — John Wood Community College will hold an open house Monday evening for those interested in more information on the school's Truck Driver Training Program.
The open house will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the JWCC Workforce Development Center, 4220 Kochs Ln. in Quincy. During this open house, representatives of the program will share how the school has revisited its training in response to new federal regulations on obtaining a commercial driver's license (CDL). Admission requirements, scholarships and other funding options, and career opportunities in the industry will be discussed. Attendees will also learn about a 16-credit hour, financial-aid eligible, Logistics/Truck Driver Training certificate offered by John Wood.
