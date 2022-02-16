QUINCY — The John Wood Community College Board of Trustees got an early look at plans for the Workforce Development Center expansion and the timeline for the project.
The $6.1 million expansion, funded by a cost-sharing plan with local funds and an Economic Adjustment Assistance Program grant through the U.S. Economic Development Administration, will add just over 14,000 square feet to the facility plus around 8,000 square feet of renovations in the current building.
Joe Knochel, senior project manager with Klingner and Associates, told trustees Wednesday that it’s exciting to be near the end of the project’s design phase.
“We are proud to design a building that will energize the interest in these career paths,” Knochel said. Klingner and Associates of Quincy along with BLDD Architects of Decatur are handling the project for John Wood Community College.
With the currently timeline laid out, Knochel said they have the target date of March 25 to finalized the design paperwork, with the bid process opening up in April. Once a bid has been awarded, construction is planned to start on June 1.
“We are not planning an aggressive schedule,” Knochel said. “The completion date is October of 2023.”
Along with the new construction, the plans call for moving the entrance of the property from Kochs Lane to 42nd Street, expanding the welding course area, adding new classroom space, and upgrades to fire and other safety systems.
The board asked Knochel about contingencies for possible cost changes due to construction material prices and shortages.
Knochel and Michael Elbe, president of JWCC, said they had raised the issue with the EDA grant representative. Any major changes to the proposal that was approved for the grant would require reworking the grant.
Knochel said Klingner has looked as some smaller changes that could be implemented if needed, but until the bid process is completed, they wouldn’t know what, if any, changes would be needed. He recommended the board not make any changes preemptively.
The school continues to be flexible on how to adjust curriculum and training facilities to address the needs of the current workforce, and the WDC expansion is part of that plan.
“The college is expanding our career education programs,” Elbe said. “These training programs all require physical space to conduct hands-on training. Leveraging federal grant dollars and private funding is an excellent opportunity to provide in-demand programs and state-of-the-art facilities for this region to support the workforce needs of the Tri-State area.”
In other business, the board:
•Authorized submission of a $23,000 grant application to the Illinois Community College Board for Developmental Education Co-Requisite Instruction.
•Authorized submission of a $13,000 grant application to the ICCB for Transitional English Instruction.
•Authorized submission of a $4,500 reoccurring grant application to the Dollar General Literacy Foundation for Adult Education / GED Testing Fees.
