QUINCY — John Wood Community College has partnered with the Workforce Innovation Board of Western Illinois to offer an accelerated welding certificate class.
The spring accelerated welding program is shorter than the usual certificate course by two weeks, with students earning their welding certificate in 14 weeks. Qualified individuals will receive funding for tuition, welding kits, mileage, books, and internships, paid through WIOA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.