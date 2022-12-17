QUINCY — In March, John Wood Community College President Mike Elbe announced his plan to retire effective Dec. 31 after nearly a decade as the head of the school.
Throughout a career covering nearly four decades, Elbe has worn a number of different hats. He was serving as vice president for Student Services when he was named president in 2014. He also served as the director of Student Life and Athletics at JWCC.
He previously served as the assistant dean of students at University of Dubuque in Iowa, academic advisor at the University of North Carolina in Wilmington, N.C., and resident director at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian College in Laurinburg, N.C. Elbe also served as a faculty member at each of the four-year colleges where he was previously employed.
Ahead of his last day at JWCC, Elbe reflected on his tenure at John Wood, what he feels his legacy will be and what the future holds.
Legacy
Elbe said he sees his potential legacy falling into three separate areas.
"I think the internal legacy, within the college, would be the Leadership Development Institute that I created about five years ago," he said. "We've put more than 50 of our leaders here at the college through the institute, and it's given us a more consistent leadership culture. I feel like that's had a great impact on how we serve not only our students, but one another internally here at the school, as well as our partners in the community.
"Outside of the school, I would like to think part of my legacy is my community involvement. Working with the United Way of Adams County, (the Great River Economic Development Foundation), Quincy Area Chamber of Commerce, the Workforce Innovation board, the Adams County Together taskforce that was put together right at the beginning of the pandemic. I like to think my commitment to serving the community in a variety of different roles has not only had an impact but created a sense of importance for the college being involved in community activities."
The third branch of the legacy Elbe hopes to leave behind is the expansion projects that have come under his tenure. Some of the projects were long enough in coming that Elbe said some community leaders questioned whether he could deliver where others weren't.
"When I started, I was the third president to stand in Pike County in front of community leaders and say we were going to deliver a new educational facility to serve the southeast part of our district," Elbe said. "I think initially they had some doubts as to whether I'd be able to do that. Within 18 months, we had the new Southeast Education Center up and running.
"Since then, we've added the new Ag Sciences Complex, working with the Orr Corporation and University of Illinois to produce that new $2.5 million center," he said. "And now we're working on the Workforce Development Center expansion, another $7 million project that will serve workforce needs for decades to come."
Enrollment
With the expansions at the school, new programs have been offered, along with the traditional, general education courses to help students interested in moving on to four-year schools. With the exception of the pandemic period, Elbe said the school has seen modest growth that new offerings have continued to expand.
"During my tenure, our enrollment has stayed pretty stable until the last few years with the pandemic," Elbe said. "We had some sustainable growth, some years that were pretty flat, but I'll say our facility expansions are all intended to grow our capacity for students to pursue their education. We're seeing an increase now, looking at next semester numbers. That comes down to the hard work of our faculty and staff. That's starting to pay dividends now, but I know we haven't seen all the fruits of our labor yet."
JWCC serves a variety of students, and part of Elbe's job as president has been to balance out the resources to meet all the differing needs of the communities served by the school.
"We have the credit students looking to transfer to a university, the ones that want to be trained to go into the workforce. And then we have what I call the life-long learners, who just want to come in and learn new things for themselves. They come in and want to take a computer class or a photography class or a cooking class, a special topic class.
"On top of that, do a lot of business and industry training, customized for businesses that want forklift training, or leadership classes, or Microsoft Office classes. We're doing more and more of that type of training."
Elbe said decisions on where to direct resources are centered around the needs of the community, what gets reported from area employers and other organizations.
"We have an advisory committee that helps us see what skills are in demand by employers," he said, "but also the agreements we have with the bigger schools, to make sure we're filling the needs for their programs before a student transfers. We want that transfer to be seamless for the students, so those are important partnerships we form over time."
Relationships
Elbe said he feels relationships he's helped cultivate in his time as president are unique to the position, and he's proud of the work he's done to tie John Wood to the larger community.
"When you can go president-to-president or president-to-CEO, you find out that you can make good things happen when you build a strong connection," he said. "Once those others can grow in their understanding that we offer something of value, whether it's to a four-year college or a local business, those relationships continue to grow and continue producing greater results. During my time in this position, I believe I've started or enhanced a lot of those relationships."
He said the school's instructors and administrative offices handle the details, but the president's office is in a position to plant the seeds for those relationships.
"We rely on our faculty and staff to be the boots on the ground to make all of this work, but I think what I've been able to do is to try and open those partnerships from the top and create those opportunities."
On a different level, Elbe said he's worked hard to build relationships with the students who are the driving focus for everyone at the school.
"I've relied heavily on the student trustees I've worked with over the last nine years," he said. "Being able to have the open lines of communications with them, my open door policy with those trustees, for them to come in and share what they hear from fellow students can't be understated.
"I've tried to spend time with students as much as possible throughout the days and weeks and years," he continued. "they're the ones that we're truly serving, so their feedback is vital. So I have tried to get out to events and activities and just engage and connect with the students."
What's next
Though there have been a few discussions about what might come later for Elbe, he said there's only one firm plan he's made at this point.
"On January 8, my wife and I are going to load up the RV we purchased and we're heading to Florida for a bit, he said. "We're going to have some relaxation time, we're going to escape some of the winter weather, and just unwind.
"We'll be back, however. We're going to be in the community. We're not going anywhere. We'll find ways to keep being engaged, but it really will be different."
Without ruling anything out, Elbe said he's not looking too much further into the future than that long-awaited vacation.
"I've had a couple of other opportunities presented to me, but at the moment, I'm trying to reduce commitments, not make more," he said. "I've hesitated to make any new commitments because I think I need to step away for at least a little bit, and just have some time for reflection, to relax, and do some of the things I've wanted to do."
Final thoughts
"It's truly been an honor to serve as president at this college," Elbe said, "and to serve in a community that I grew up in, a community that I was educated in, and I was fortunate to be in a position to be able to give something back to the community that's given so much to me and my family."
Elbe said he is confident in the road he helped pave to carry JWCC into its next phase.
"I feel reassured about the future of John Wood," he said. "Our Board of Trustees has contracted with the next leader, and with the time I've spent with Dr. Bryan Renfro, I feel he's going to step in and do an exceptional job for the college."
One request Elbe has for the communities John Wood serves is to continue being a part of the school's work and to help welcome the new president after the first of the year.
"I would challenge our community to join me in being part of a successful transition so that this school can continue to be healthy and vibrant to continue serving the needs in our district."
