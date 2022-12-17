End of an era

John Wood Community College President Mike Elbe spoke on what he sees as his legacy and the future for himself and the school as his Dec. 31 retirement date approaches.

 H-W Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — In March, John Wood Community College President Mike Elbe announced his plan to retire effective Dec. 31 after nearly a decade as the head of the school.

Throughout a career covering nearly four decades, Elbe has worn a number of different hats. He was serving as vice president for Student Services when he was named president in 2014. He also served as the director of Student Life and Athletics at JWCC. 

