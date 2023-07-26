QUINCY — The John Wood Community College Board met Wednesday to get an update on the increased enrollment in the school's JDub Academy summer program, and to pass the budget for the next fiscal year.
JWCC Dean of Career and Technical Education Dave Hetzler said 481 students from grades kindergarten to 12th enrolled in 51 JDub Academy courses throughout the month of June.
"It’s never too early for kids to identify a subject or activity that connects with a potential career field,” Hetzler said. "Many students learn best when hands-on activities connect with concepts and skills and it is our job to provide those types of learning activities, especially during the summer, to help students continue to absorb and apply information in new settings."
“The students in JDub Academy should be considering additional ways to narrow down specific interest areas that lead to future career paths, and it is the College’s job to help them do that,” JWCC President Bryan Renfro said. "Today’s JDub students should be sitting in dual credit or concurrent enrollment courses with John Wood very soon. Our job is to help them learn about and visualize a career pathway as early as junior high and then provide guidance, experiences, job shadows, and courses that help them pursue their passion."
Following the public comment period, the Board of Trustees passed a balanced budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year. The $18.013 million budget keeps tuition and universal fees frozen. Those fees account for nearly 44% of the school's total revenue, with corporate and personal property taxes making up nearly 38%.
Along with tuition costs, John Wood also kept the local property tax rate flat from the last fiscal year. An increase in equalized assessed valuation for property in the district is expected to result in an estimated $137,166 in operating revenue.
In other business, the Board:
• Appointed Dean of Business Services and Institutional Effectiveness Josh Welker as College treasurer and Director of Fiscal Services Nora Klingele as assistant treasurer.
• Approved payment of $3,927 for the first installment of Illinois Community College Trustee Association dues.
