JWCC President Bryan Renfro

Two weeks into the new position as the head of John Wood Community College, Bryan Renfro said he's starting to get a feel for the Quincy and surrounding communities and he's ready to keep the college moving forward.

 H-W Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — Bryan Renfro is starting to get a feel John Wood Community College and the community it serves.

"It's been a busy first two or three weeks already," Renfro said. "I've been spending a lot of time with my direct reports, the leadership team here at the college. We're meeting regularly, one on one, just so I can get to know them, and so I can understand their areas. I want to learn their priorities in those areas so I can assist them."

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.