QUINCY — Bryan Renfro is starting to get a feel John Wood Community College and the community it serves.
"It's been a busy first two or three weeks already," Renfro said. "I've been spending a lot of time with my direct reports, the leadership team here at the college. We're meeting regularly, one on one, just so I can get to know them, and so I can understand their areas. I want to learn their priorities in those areas so I can assist them."
Renfro took over as president of the college at the start of the year following the retirement of Mike Elbe. Renfro was selected for the job in October following search throughout 2022.
"We've got a great leadership team here," he said in an interview Wednesday. "We all want to look at ways we can improve the experience for the students. That's really the business that we're in. What we're really focusing on is how to make it better for them. We don't think we can ever be too good at that."
Jumping in
Coming from Paris Junior College in Paris, Texas, where he was vice president of academic instruction, Renfro said there have been a few challenges on the personal side of the move.
"My wife and our two boys, they stayed back to finish up the school year," he said. "So that's probably the biggest personal challenge, that I'm here and they're there. We know it's only temporary, and we're working toward the goal of everybody being here."
He said that he's found a way to turn that unexpected distance into an advantage as he gets to know the region.
"My wife might not agree, but there are some advantages professionally to that situation," he said. "Right now, the light stays on here in the office pretty late most nights. I do still get to socialize, though, being new in town. Gideon (Smith), the golf pro at Quincy Country Club, he's a long-time family friend, so I got to go to his birthday party at the Quincy Axe Company, and that was a lot of fun."
Renfro has been spending time with community organization and business leaders to find out what needs there are that John Wood can help fill.
"I just met with Gardner Denver today, I'm meeting with Blessing next week, and I'm meeting with Knapheide coming up, so I'm really starting to make those rounds," he said. "I want to hear what we're doing well, of course. But I also want to hear if there are holes, areas they're having trouble with for their employment that we don't have programs that match up.
"All of that is important to help attract new business to the area, but it's equally important to be able to support and maintain the businesses we already have here."
Clearing the path
One of the first big milestones of Renfro's young tenure was the signing of an articulation agreement with Western Illinois University earlier this month.
"Students will be able to go through our associate of applied science degree in that program, and that will count towards their bachelors degree in ag science with WIU," he said. "When we can do things like that, we know that students are going to spend less time, and less money, on classes that don't count toward their graduation, either here or at their final destination."
Renfro said the work done with universities mirrors what he hopes to accomplish in partnership with local employers.
"Just like we work with those universities to provide the seamless transfer, we work our business and industry so that when a student comes out of a program here, they're an attractive hire. They know that they're going to walk onto the floor the first day and be able to provide the necessary skills. Obviously, each company has their own way of doing things they'll have to learn, but the foundation will be there. So we always want to be at the table to see what they need that we can offer."
To further that mission, Renfro said in his short time in Quincy, he's already built a strong relationship with the Great River Economic Development Foundation.
"Their umbrella is kind of making sure that all of our folks have good employers, too," Renfro said. "We have a very tight, shared mission. So anything they can identify as a need, either for recruiting or for promoting skilled labor in the area, we want to be a part of that.
"One of the other important components here, I think, is the public schools," he added. "I've already met with Dr. Petit, and I've discussed how we can strengthen relations between JWCC and the public schools, especially in regard to providing opportunities for our high school students to go to college."
The right fit for everyone
Renfro said the chance to take the reins at John Wood was an opportunity he was encouraged to pursue.
"I have kind of an adviser who worked on my doctorate program, he's a community college adviser," Renfro said. "He told me that I would be a really good fit here, and that John Wood would be a good fit for me. And I feel that every day, I really do, every day, more and more. It was a very easy transition for me."
One of the goals Renfro has is to encourage enrollment from members of the community that might feel college is out of reach for them.
"Anything that we can do to make it easier for every student in our community to go to college is important," he said. "I think cultural and socio-economic barriers are at the forefront of things we have to look at. Working with leaders across the community, I think we can start to change some of that. My hope is that every student, regardless of race or ethnicity or any background, feels like they want to be here at John Wood, because we want them here."
Renfro said programs like the school's TRIO program are examples of ways to help those first-generation students transcend a lack of information that's not their fault, or the fault of their parents, but simply a societal reality.
In the past, college was less prevalent, especially in middle- and lower-class households. People were more likely to immediately join the workforce. Renfro said he feels college has become more commonplace, but other factors put obstacles in that path.
"I do think it's become more a socio-economic issue than it's been in generations past," he said. "We see students in that first generation group that tend to be in the lower socio-economic groups. That's more in broad terms, not necessarily Quincy. I can't speak yet to the specifics here after only 14 or so days. But that's what research is showing across the country."
John Wood will be making a push over the next year to encourage anyone that wants to go to college to come to the school.
"You'll see that through marketing to new students, but also through retaining students," he said. "Students that come for a certificate, we want to encourage them to go on for their associates degree. So there's both an external and an internal component to that push.
"I think the top priority for us to address has to be enrollment," he continued. "Our enrollment has been good, getting better coming out of the pandemic, but I see it as every student that comes through our door, we're giving them the opportunity to help fulfill their hopes and dreams."
Connected through history, looking to the future
Renfro said the history of John Wood, which started with offices in the Our Lady of Angels Seminary on North 18th Street, gives him a personal connection, and ties the school more deeply to the community.
"One of the things I've noticed through the years is that community colleges that start like John Wood, kind of find space they can fit, they have a sense of pride in the community," he said. "That's not to take anything away from those that start in their own facility, but there's something about that home-grown start.
"I started at NorthWest Arkansas Community College. By the time I got there, they'd been going about 20 years, and their slogan was 'a college without walls.' A fair number of the first generation leadership was still there, and I asked them what that meant, because I didn't know what they were talking about. When they started, they were teaching in spaces in churches, community centers, police stations, fire stations, wherever they could get a room. John Wood shares a similar history, so I think I resonate with that because that's where I got my start."
Though he just started, Renfro has taken over projects that have recently finished or that are just getting underway.
"I was out (at the Workforce Development Center) on a tour before I got hired, and then I spent a few days with President Elbe to get a feel for things after I got the job, and they were just starting the expansion work there," he said. "And then I was out there last week, and I was wowed. They're really making progress. They told us in a meeting this week that they're probably getting ready to start putting up the steel structures out there, probably next week.
"We just completed and opened the new Ag Center. I think that's a testament to the community rallying together, with the support of the Orr Corporation providing funding, I think that's going to allow us to take the agriculture programs to the next level."
.Final thoughts
Overall, Renfro said coming to John Wood has more than met the expectations he set when he tossed his hat into the ring for the president's job.
"It's way more than I hoped for," he said. "I had spent some time in the region, but I don't think that's the same thing. When you're visiting in-laws or other family, you see the area, but you don't get the same sense of the community as a whole. You can't say if you'd really fit in, because you just don't know.
"In the short time I've been here already, I really feel connected to the people and the community. I think in a lot of ways, it's so much more than I expected. It's the opportunity I've been looking for for a long time."
