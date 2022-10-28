QUINCY — The newly named president of John Wood Community College believes community colleges help people achieve their dreams.
"One of the key components to community college is that it's an open enrollment institution," said Bryan Renfro. “We don't have selective admissions criteria, so anyone looking to pursue a post-high school opportunity, we're willing to bring them in and help them pursue their hopes and dreams.”
Renfro was introduced as the new president of the school during a special Board of Trustees meeting on Wednesday.
Renfro said community colleges allow people to figure out what they want to do for a career.
“They may not even know what that might be. So we want to help them find out what they want to do. Whether they want to switch careers and get some quick training or a certificate and workforce skills and get back out there, we can do that,” he said. “Or if they're looking for an advanced career preparation with an associate's degree, or if they're thinking long-term for bachelors or masters, or even a doctorate, we can help them get started on that path with a degree that would transfer.
Renfro was educated at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, the University of Arkansas, and Iowa State University before embarking on a career over the last two decades as an instructor and administrator at small community colleges across the country.
Renfro currently serves as the vice president of academic instruction at Paris Junior College in Paris, Texas.
Separate from the job itself, Renfro said returning to this area of Illinois is like sprinkles on a cupcake and the cherry on top of the new position, since it's a return to where his wife few up.
"My wife is a native of Pike County, born and raised in Pittsfield," he said. "She has a background in education, as well, and for the 15-plus years that we've been together, we've never really even lived in the same state as family. So this is a real treat for us.
"In a lot of ways, though, we've always called the Pittsfield and Quincy area our home. We've returned there for a couple of weeks, sometimes more, every year. In many ways, it's kind of like a dream come true for us to truly call it home, and to be able to wake up there every day and not have to worry about catching a flight back home."
Renfro said his time spent in Colorado and five years in Iowa have prepared him to go from Texas to Quincy in the middle of winter.
Renfro's tenure at John Wood will start on Jan. 4.
"I did spend a couple of years in Colorado, and we lived at 10,000 feet elevation. One of the years I was there, we got 360 inches of snow. We also spent five years in Iowa. So between those, I think we'll do okay with the central Illinois winter," Renfro said.
"I wasn't really sure why I did it then, but now I know it was to make me think the Illinois winter's not really a big deal," he added with a laugh.
When he takes over the position as JWCC president from Mike Elbe, his top priority from a personal perspective is to get to know the people in the communities served by the college.
"The top priority for me coming in is getting to spend time to get know people, to try and get around and meet as many folks as possible, and really just start to understand who they are and get to know the community.
"Not just at John Wood, but me, personally, we care about the community," he continued. "We want to help them in any way that we can. If they're looking for a better future, a better way of life, we want to help them with that. I want to be there to help them with that process."
John Wood began the search for Elbe's successor in earnest in July, assembling an advisory committee to help narrow down the candidates. That committee unanimously agreed on three finalists in September, and following public forms and interviews, the Board of Trustees unanimously approved Renfro for the position.
As president of John Wood, Renfro said he plans to build on the work Elbe has done in his eight-year tenure as the head of the school.
"I want to make sure we're creating more opportunities and better opportunities for more students to come to John Wood," Renfro said. "I think the unique thing about a comprehensive community college like John Wood is we do a lot of things for people who might not have the opportunity to pursue higher education otherwise.
"A lot of our students coming out of high school, especially those who are first-generation college students whose parents didn't go to college and so they don't have that knowledge of the process and the culture of going to college, community college provides a safe place to help them prepare to go to larger universities."
