Dr. Bryan Renfro

Renfro

 submitted photo

QUINCY — The newly named president of John Wood Community College believes community colleges help people achieve their dreams.

"One of the key components to community college is that it's an open enrollment institution," said Bryan Renfro. “We don't have selective admissions criteria, so anyone looking to pursue a post-high school opportunity, we're willing to bring them in and help them pursue their hopes and dreams.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.