QUINCY — Registration is open for John Wood Community College’s 30-hour general industry course, taking place beginning June 2.
The course will be held from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each Wednesday from June 2 through 23 and provide a comprehensive safety program for anyone involved in general industry. Included in the course are a review of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) Act, general industry safety and health standards, and provide resources and tools to create or enhance effective safety and health management systems.
The cost for the course is $539 per person, including lunch each day. Students should register no later than May 31. For more information on this course or to register, please call JWCC at 217-641-4971 or email wdc@jwcc.edu.