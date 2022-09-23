QUINCY — After emerging from an hourlong closed session for an update on its presidential search, John Wood Community College Board of Trustees discussed an enrollment report update during its regular meeting Wednesday evening.

JWCC President Michael Elbe shared that the enrollment headcount for the fall 2022 semester is currently flat compared to this time last year. Elbe attributes the stability to re-attracting adult students lost during the pandemic. In addition, the flat credit hours reflect that the majority of the college’s students work part- or full-time jobs supporting the local labor market.

