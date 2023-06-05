QUINCY — Looking to go to college but worried about the cost, Nicole Cooley came to John Wood Community College thanks to a Monetary Award Program, or MAP, grant.
“The financial aid I received has given me the opportunity to go to college debt-free and takes a lot of weight off my shoulders to not have to worry about the cost of school on top of the cost of every day life expenses,” said Cooley, who will serve as vice president of JWCC’s Student Government Association in the coming school year. “I sincerely appreciate the state’s investment in me and my future.”
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker stopped Monday afternoon at JWCC to tout additional investments in students, and the state’s future, in the new budget passed by the General Assembly.
It’s the state’s fifth balanced budget in a row, and Pritzker said he “soon” will sign the spending plan for the fiscal year starting July 1.
“With it, we’re making it possible for nearly every student from low, moderate or middle income families to get a degree or certificate from John Wood. That means tuition-free and fee-free, and the same goes for people all across the state of Illinois,” Pritzker said.
Pritzker said the new state budget officially grows direct support for higher education institutions by $100 million — the largest increase in more than 20 years — and invests in modernizing classrooms and college campus infrastructure.
“With the state providing a record $750 million in college scholarships next year, students can pair a state scholarship with a federal Pell grant and go to school with no out-of-pocket cost and no student loans,” said Pritzker, who was joined at the podium by Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton, Sen. Jil Tracy, Quincy Mayor Mike Troup and Great River Economic Development Foundation President Kyle Moore. “Everyone ought to be able to get the skills they need to get a good-paying job or better-paying job without being strapped for debt the rest of their life.”
The state’s investment allows “accessible, affordable, high quality instruction” at community colleges like JWCC where nearly 600 of the 1,700 students benefited from MAP funding last year, JWCC President Bryan Renfro said.
JWCC’s trustees supported a zero increase in tuition and fees for the coming academic year, Renfro said, drawing applause from the crowd of staff and students, thanks to the state’s investment.
“The investment in our community colleges ensures we put our students first,” Renfro said.
That mattered to Quincyan Sam Hilbing, who just graduated from JWCC and plans to continue his education at the University of Missouri.
Attending JWCC “was very possible thanks to MAP grants from the state of Illinois. I’ll forever be grateful for that,” Hilbing said.
“Illinois is proud to stand with our community colleges. We know you open the doors for so many to soar,” Stratton said. “It’s up to us as policymakers to expand pathways provide support and create opportunities for students to reach their full potential.”
Pritzker, who also stopped in Peoria on Monday as part of visits to communities across the state, said it was important to tout the investment in higher education in Quincy, which he called the “capital” of western Illinois, and spread “the good news” in the state’s budget.
“We’re making sure people know that Illinois is open for business,” he said. “We have the most talented workers who have the best education available to them in the country. We want to make sure the world knows that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.