QUINCY — Registration is now open for John Wood Community College’s fall College for Life program.
The program is designed for students with individual challenges to traditional classes, including those with intellectual or developmental disabilities. Non-credit courses are designed for diverse learners with a focus on foundational skills for work and life success. Core courses in self-advocacy, personal finance, job seeking, communication, and workforce preparation are available for students.
Diane Vose, JWCC manager of community-based outreach and regional centers said before this program, there wasn’t a specific plan of inclusive educational courses after high school.
“John Wood’s mission is to make education accessible to all members of the communities we serve and to promote lifelong learning for everyone,” Vose said. “College for Life is another way to help students keep learning and growing, which benefits the entire community.”
JWCC’s College for Life coordinator Michele Westmaas said giving these students the tools to help them find their path helps the whole community.
“The beauty of this program is that for the first time, these students will have the opportunity to take the first step into college to develop their skills and gifts to make meaningful contributions to our communities,” Westmaas said. “CFL students have so many ways they can make a difference; we just need to give them a path to make it happen.”
Registration is now open for classes that begin August 17. For more information or to register, contact Michele Westmaas at 217-641-4340 or visit jwcc.edu/cfl.