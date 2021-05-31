QUINCY — Registration is now open for John Wood Community College’s fall semester for automation and robotics technician course.
This course is a two-semester program scheduled for 15 credits per semester. Classes begin on August 16, and the fall semester will have the following courses available: Introduction to Robotics, Introduction to Parametric Modeling, Programmable Controls, Introductions to Manufacturing Maintenance, and Blueprint Reading.
For additional information on these courses, please visit jwcc.edu/robotics or call 217-641-4337.