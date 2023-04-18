QUINCY — Registration is open for John Wood Community College’s JDub Academy.
The academy provides hands-on learning in June and July for grades K-12 in subjects including agriculture, art, baking, computers, cooking, dance, health care, science and sewing. All courses are designed to teach new and meaningful skills, excite students about learning and discover ways to explore future careers.
Sessions from 8 to 9:50 a.m. and 10 to 11:50 a.m. will be offered in Quincy Monday through Friday June 12 to 16, June 19 to 23 and June 26 to 30.
Schedules, course descriptions, registration and cost details are available online at jwcc.edu/jdubacademy.
Scholarships for JDub Academy are made possible through generous community support to the JWCC Foundation and are distributed using federal poverty guidelines.
More information is available by calling 217-641-4941.
