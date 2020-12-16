QUINCY — The John Wood Community College Board of Trustees voted Wednesday night to keep the school’s 2020 tax rate the same as 2019.
An owner of a $100,000 home inside the JWCC district can expect to pay about $116 in taxes. Funds from the 2020 levy will be distributed to the college during the 2021-22 fiscal year.
The tax rate of $0.424 per $100 Equalized Assessed Valuation (EAV) will generate $7.87 million. Due to an increase in property values, the 2020 levy is forecast to produce $328,600 more than it did in 2019.
“We’re collecting more money because of economic growth in the community,” trustee Bob Rhea said.
JWCC President Mike Elbe said the college will continue to “hold true to our board’s commitment to remain a progressive, growing” institution.
“When we grow, it benefits our workforce and the quality of life in the communities we serve,” Elbe said.
Winter break
All JWCC offices and classrooms will be closed for winter recess Thursday, Dec. 24, through Sunday, Jan. 3. This schedule includes the campus in Quincy and all other centers and offices in Quincy, Mount Sterling, Baylis and Pittsfield, plus all JWCC classes offered throughout the region.
In-person registration for spring classes will continue through Dec. 23 and resume Jan. 4. While the college is closed, students may still begin or continue the admissions process online at www.jwcc.edu/winter-break/.
Most spring semester classes begin the week of Jan. 11. A 12-week course session begins Feb. 8.
‘Managing the chaos’
Elbe said there had been discussion about altering the spring schedule due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but after considerable study JWCC officials opted to keep the school’s original schedule in place. That decision, however, is not necessarily cast in stone.
“The landscape can always change,” Elbe said.
Elbe praised the work of Tracy Orne, dean of students and enrollment management.
“Tracy has done a tremendous job of managing the chaos of the pandemic,” he said.
Orne said meeting the needs of students has remained foremost in planning.
“We want to meet students where they are and deliver classes that meet their individual learning needs,” she said. “We’re offering a mix of online, hybrid, in-person and flex courses. Our faculty has worked hard to provide these options.”
Lottery for ballot position
A lottery to determine first and second ballot positions for the April 6 election for candidates for the college’s board of trustees will be held at 8:30 a.m. Dec. 22 in the JWCC board room at the main campus in Quincy.
Three candidates filed petitions to run for two, six–year terms on the JWCC board. Paula Hawley of Griggsville and William Cornwell of Quincy filed simultaneously on Dec. 14. A lottery will be held to determine first and second positions on the ballot.
Don Hess of Quincy also filed a petition and will be listed third on the ballot.
Questions should be directed to Leah Benz, administrative assistant to the president, at 217-641-4102. Benz serves as the deputy local election official for the college.
No January meeting
As is the custom, JWCC will hold no January board meeting. Trustees will reconvene Feb. 17. That meeting will be the first at the new 6 p.m. starting time.