QUINCY — Grayden Gamble worried about one of his eggs.
Grayden and his classmates predicted the egg, which was soaking in soda, would fare worse than eggs in water, grape juice and zero-sugar Gatorade in an experiment tied to tooth decay.
The experiment’s part of the Young Scientists class at this week’s JDUB Academy — and it’s another way to show “that science can be really fun and that science is in their everyday life,” instructor Billie Henry said. “These guys are so very, very excited about science and life."
Talking about the effects of sugary drinks on teeth is one thing, but seeing what can happen makes a bigger impact on students.
“Chicken eggs have a very similar composition to your teeth,” Henry said. “What we’ll see is if these different sugary drinks can tear up your teeth. Over the next couple of days, we’ll find out.”
Evelyn Lucchetti, an incoming second-grader at Blessed Sacrament, already likes science and likes finding out more.
“It has cool stuff you can learn about,” she said.
Combining orange juice and baking soda, for example, made orange soda.
“When an acid and a base interact, it creates carbon dioxide bubbles, which is technically what’s in soda,” Henry said.
“It’s just really cool. Some stuff you can make explode,” said Grayden, an incoming second-grader at Denman. “I just want to know about the world.”
Henry said it’s important to start building an interest early.
“I want them to start a baseline of science,” she said before launching another experiment tied to how bread molds. “They can grow that interest as they get older.”
JDUB, John Wood Community College’s summer hands-on learning academy for students in grades K-12, offers classes in a wide range of topics from cooking and sewing to game design.
“We want kids to have a positive learning experience and have fun while they’re here,” said Kathleen Rodgers, JWCC’s manager of career services and community-based outreach.
Class offerings increased this year — to right around 70 — and so did registrations.
“We’re very happy about that and want to continue to increase the variety of classes we offer so we can reach as many kids and families as possible,” Rodgers said.
