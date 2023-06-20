JDUB

Grayden Gamble, left, and Emma Moore check Monday on eggs soaking in cups of water, grape juice, Gatorade and soda as part of an experiment tied to tooth decay in the Young Scientists class at JDUB Academy. Learning more about science is "just really cool," Grayden said. 

 H-W Photo/Deborah Gertz Husar

QUINCY — Grayden Gamble worried about one of his eggs.

Grayden and his classmates predicted the egg, which was soaking in soda, would fare worse than eggs in water, grape juice and zero-sugar Gatorade in an experiment tied to tooth decay.

