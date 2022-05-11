QUINCY — When John Wood Community College honors its graduates Friday, four students will take special part in the ceremony, representing different views of the school.
Here are some of their takeaways from the past two years, and why they believe John Wood was the right place at the right time for them.
Sisters Justine and Zoey Obert of Liberty will deliver the invocation at the ceremony. Zoey and Justine have both completed their CNA certifications as well as associate degrees in art. They will be transferring together to St. John’s College of Nursing in the fall.
“Affordability was one of the big deciding factors for me in coming here,” Zoey said. “Going right from high school, I heard people talking about the prices for each class and books and everything, and how much help there is, through scholarships and financial aid.”
“I think people get pushed into a four-year school when they’re not ready,” Justine said. “When you add the financial savings you get coming here. I think coming here sets you up to know what to expect later.”
Arturo Melendez joined the military out of high school. When he left the service, he took a job in an emergency department in Cedar Rapids and got to see firsthand the work being done by the medical staff. Having a nurse for an aunt also helped push him into the decision to follow that path.
“My fiancée is from Quincy, her family is here, so that’s what brought me here,” Melendez said. “I’ve had family that went through the program here, and they had success with it, so I felt like it would be a good place for me to try and find success as well.”
Melendez will complete this part of his education with a Practical Nursing Certificate before he returns in the fall on the way to his Associates Degree in Applied Sciences in Nursing. He will deliver the student address at the graduation ceremony.
Closing remarks on Friday will be delivered by Lauren Werries. Werries was a 2021-22 Presidential Scholar, a member of the student government association, and has been heavily involved in the Student Life events.
“I’m from Quincy, but I’ve seen students from all across the country and even out of the country that have learned so much even in just two years before they transfer to a bigger school,” Werries said. She will graduate with an Associate in Art degree and will move on in the fall to the business management program at Concordia University in Wisconsin.
“It’s such an excellent college, I would love to consider the option to come back and even work here,” she said.
Along with the common thread of saving money by starting at a community college, all four graduates agreed that the small size of the school made the transition into higher education easier for them.
“It’s a smaller community with tighter connections that you make with one another,” Melendez said. “If you’re having trouble in one area and a classmate is doing better, odds are good you’re friends with them and can ask for some help.”
“I think some people are intimidated or are told that a community college isn’t a real college,” Justine Obert said. “I think people get pushed into a four-year school when they’re not ready, and then you add the financial savings you get coming here. I think coming here sets you up to know what to expect later.”
“I have a friend who came here after starting at a four-year school, and she wasn’t used to the way the advisors help,” Zoey Obert added. “She said that when she started at the other school, the advisors didn’t do a whole lot. Here, they want to help you, they ask about your interests to try and find out what you like. They want to help you find the path for success, and if you like what you’re doing, you’re likely to be more successful.”
Melendez said that the environment is perfect for students returning to school after an absence, no matter how long.
“I’m 26, which isn’t that old, but everyone in my class is 19, 20, straight out of high school,” he said. “So it can be really discouraging for people my age or older, thinking they’re going to come back to college with a bunch of kids. But you don’t feel that here. My goal is to get finished quickly so I can get to work, and they have the options here to make that happen.”
One of the things that Werries said has made the experience so pleasant for her is working with the Student Life program.
“Student Life is probably one of the things that’s had the biggest impact on me during my time here,” she said. “We do all kinds of events, and we aim to do things that everyone can enjoy, whatever their interests are.
“It’s been really bittersweet seeing everything coming to a conclusion for the year in the Student Life office,” she continued. “But it’s nice, too, because we get to see the freshmen from this year and we know how they’re going to keep growing.”
Justine Obert called out the faculty and upperclassmen at JWCC not only for being great instructors, but for bringing their real-world experience into the classrooms.
“It seems like everyone knows at least one other person in class right from the start, especially in our CNA program,” she said. “We would see nursing students come in and say “hey, is this what you’re studying now?” It’s just a great environment. Even though we’re not doing the nursing program here, we’ve built the foundation. It’s a great stepping-stone.”
“I would tell anyone who’s weighing the options that they should absolutely go to John Wood first,” Zoey Obert said. “Coming from Liberty, we had 54 in our graduating class, so coming here and still having smaller classes, you definitely meet new people, but you still feel connected.”
“I know there are some towns around where students drive an hour and a half or more to get to a school like this,” Melendez said. “Here, with the two high schools, those students have the chance to take classes close to home, maybe still live with parents, and just get a chance to walk before they have to run.”
“I think the classes I’ve taken have really helped set me up to succeed even with a transfer,” Werries said. “It’s been really helpful to me, not only with saving money starting here at John Wood, but I’ve gotten a good college experience that’s prepared me for a four-year school.”
John Wood’s graduation ceremony will take place Friday in the school’s Student Activity Center on the main campus in Quincy. Doors will open for seating at 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.