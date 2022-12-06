QUINCY — John Wood Community College will host a Winter Wonderland with Santa on Thursday evening.
From 4 to 6 p.m. in the Spring Valley Trails behind the JWCC main campus, the public is invited to join the school's Student Life organization for photos with Santa, hot chocolate, and s'mores around a campfire.
Children of all ages are welcome. JWCC will take photos and post on the college's Facebook page. Parents and guardians are also welcome to take their own photos. Attendees agree to have their likeness recorded for possible use by John Wood.
The Winter Wonderland event is open to the public. The cost is $5 per child and includes the picture and treats. For $1 more, families can purchase extra s'mores or hot chocolate.
For more information, please contact the JWCC Student Life coordinator Eric Foster at studentlife@jwcc.edu.
*Due to expected weather conditions, John Wood will move this event indoors at the main building on campus*
