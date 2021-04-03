QUINCY — When residents go to the polls on Tuesday, one of the races that will be on ballots around the area will help determine the course for the next few years at John Wood Community College.
Three candidates are vying for two six-year terms that are being filled on the board of trustees for the college. The two seats are currently held by Don Hess and Jim Gay. Mr. Gay opted not to seek re-election to his position.
Don Hess is running for a second term as a trustee for JWCC. The owner of DLH Associates, Inc. was elected to the board in 2015 and wants to continue the work he’s been doing. Hess said he doesn’t see any glaring unfinished business from his term, but he sees priorities that he would like to address in a second term.
“I would prioritize the following:” Hess said. “Forging new — and strengthening existing — partnerships with the Quincy business community in our Career and Technical Education programs. CTE provides shorter-term education than the typical two year transfer program leading to a four year degree, and puts grads into sustainable careers with great earning potential in a shorter time frame.
“Continuing to provide high-quality affordable education to those students seeking to complete the first half of a four year program locally. Identifying building projects for the Illinois Capital Development Board which will provide the space and facilities to improve and grow our programs and better serve more of our district, including the smaller towns and counties.”
One of the newcomers to the board race is Paula Hawley who recently retired after 15 years as the superintendent of Pikeland Community Unit School District 10 in Pittsfield and more than three decades working in that district as a teacher, assistant principal, and assistant superintendent. Hawley said her years working with various boards has taught her to remember the bigger picture that can easily get lost in the details.
“You have to remember that you are a public servant,” Hawley said, “and (you) represent the people who elect you and the students who are counting on you for an education. When making decisions I always ask myself 1) Is this decision good for our kids/students and 2) Am I acting in the best interest of the people I represent? When you keep those two things at the heart of your decisions, most of the time you will be doing the right thing.”
William “LB” Cornwell served as the student trustee on the board in 2016-17. Since then, he’s gone on to continue his education and return to Quincy as a financial advisor with Stifel.
“I don’t really have what I would call unfinished business,” Cornwell said. “During my time as the student trustee, I saw the struggles that, not only John Wood, but all community colleges in Illinois were having in regards to getting funds from the state. If I’m given a full term on the board, by goal is to continue being a good steward of public money, but also working to make sure John Wood gets the support needed.”
In the past year, the JWCC board has worked to make the necessary adjustments to keep students moving forward in challenging times. With some students recently expressing their favor for continuing some form of hybrid learning, one challenge the new board members will face is getting students back in classes in person, hands-on, while also finding a model that works well for the students.
“While some students thrive in a hybrid style, I don’t think that format is best for the majority of students,” Hawley said. “We are social creatures by nature and face-to-face interaction is critical to human development and wellness. I have watched too many students struggle with not being in school in person and am ready for the day that teachers and professors can have true interactions with students again.
“I will be anxious to dig into the data from JWCC to really see what impact COVID had on the college and its students and how we can learn and grow from the lessons learned to make JWCC a better place for all.”
“As with so many things, the COVID pandemic will continue have a major influence on education,” Hess said. “When the pandemic first hit, schools did a truly remarkable job of moving classes and programs to a safe online structure. While that has helped in keeping students from falling behind or delaying their progress, at least some in-person classroom and lab experiences are critical.
“But students need to know those environments will be safe,” he added. “I’m confident that if we can ensure the safest possible environment, students will make the decision to come back to campus for more of their education. This is especially important in our CTE programs, where hands-on is typically a much greater part of the educational process.”
Cornwell has a view that he feels is close to the students’, having graduated himself fairly recently.
“I have friends in school right now, at John Wood and elsewhere, and they’ve all been using these hybrid methods,” he said. “From talking to them, even though the hybrid options are welcome, in-person learning is vastly preferred. They’re excited to get back. There will be a few that are still hesitant, that’s to be expected, but I don’t think we’ll have to do any convincing for most students. Hands-on at John Wood is a big part of most courses.”
With many metrics used to measure the success of the school as a whole, including credit hours and graduates, determining the success for the student can come in different shapes.
“When it comes to credit hours,” Cornwell said, “I know JWCC has done an excellent job in boosting enrollment and hours. That’s one way to look at success, and it’s certainly something that the board has to look at. Personally, I know that John Wood really put me ahead for my career, and I wouldn’t be where I am now. That’s a personal measure that I hope we can help other students feel.”
“To me, the bottom line is student success,” Hess said. “Are our students completing their programs and getting good jobs in sustainable careers? Have we properly prepared them for their transition from the school environment to the workforce, and do we make sure we are always there as a resource for them after they leave us? Do our students speak positively about their education at JWCC and their instructors? If the answer to all of these questions is a resounding ‘yes,’ then we are doing our jobs.”
“For me, a big measure of success at JWCC would be the number of students who successfully complete their degree/program/certification,” Hawley said. “The attainment of that milestone is what will move students forward in their careers and have an impact on them for years to come. If our students are successful, then JWCC will be successful.”
“Community college education is the most incredible education value available,” Hess said. “We are popular with older, ‘non-traditional’ students seeking a career change or just an opportunity for greater income. For transfer students who intend to complete a four year or greater degree, the local community college is always going to be a lower cost alternative to starting out at a four year college or university.”
Cornwell said that, while he hopes to be elected on Tuesday, he doesn’t see a loss for John Wood, regardless of who’s seated.
“Paula Hawley and Don Hess both have done great work for education,” he said. “For my generation, I feel there’s a disconnect about what John Wood does for students. I want to help bridge that disconnect. Whatever the outcome on Tuesday, I know John Wood will be in good hands.”