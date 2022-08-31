QUINCY — Nominating petitions for seats on the John Wood Community College Board of Trustees will be available at the school's Quincy campus beginning on Sept. 6.
Trustees for the JWCC board are elected at-large from the school's district. Three seats will be filled during the consolidated election on April 4, 2023. The three seats to be filled are for full six-year terms, with the current terms for trustees Bob Rhea, Larry Fischer, and Diane Ary expiring.
Petitions may be circulated beginning on Sept. 20 with the filing period open from Dec. 12 through 19. Petitions and all other related filing materials may be obtained in the JWCC’s President’s Office any time during regular office hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and Friday from 8 a.m. to noon. The office is located on the second floor of the JWCC Student/Administrative Center on the Quincy campus.
Questions may be directed to Leah Benz, executive assistant to the JWCC president, at 217-641-4102. Benz serves as a deputy local election official for John Wood.
