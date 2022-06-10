QUINCY — Aiden Allen’s close to crossing off one item on his summer to-do list.
“I wanted to make a movie,” said the incoming seventh-grader in Liberty. “I like acting, and I thought it would be fun.”
He got some help this week thanks to John Wood Community College’s JDUB Academy and the Moviemaking for Tweens class taught by Stacy Barton.
“They are going to have a movie that they take home,” said Barton, a film professor at Metropolitan State University in Denver who lives in Quincy. “They will know the movie-making process, the bare bones of it. They will know pre-production, production and post-production.”
The five students in the class came up with the idea for their horror film, “Dr. Wigglesworth vs. Dr. Death, assigned parts, structured the story with Barton adding the details and decided what scenes to shoot before filming began on Wednesday.
After a quick run-through, Barton stepped behind the camera to begin filming the first scene in a conference room.
“This one always has the most takes,” Barton said while filming the scene again. “Quiet on the set. Camera rolling. Action.”
After the actors delivered their lines, Barton wrapped up the take.
“Cut,” she said. “Perfect. That was really a perfect shot.”.
Incoming Quincy Junior High School sixth-grader Nina Johnson, who played Wigglesworth, suggested the film’s premise which has Death stalking her in what seems like a dream — until she wakes up and sees him again but in real life.
“It’s a cliffhanger,” Nina said.
It’s also a chance for her to act and develop her film editing skills.
“I go with my grandparents to a lot of fun stuff. I video a lot of it to send to my aunt who lives in Seattle,” she said. “I want to learn how to edit and maybe edit together all the videos I take.”
Along the way, Barton passed on tips the budding filmmakers may need some day including shooting all the scenes in one location at one time. “We want to order things in a film shoot for ease. The less time we take, the cheaper it’s going to be,” she said.
As they filmed, they shifted from the conference room to a hallway and then outside for other scenes before turning to editing on Thursday and final touches — music, title, credits — on Friday along with a screening of the finished product.
The class, one of several Aiden and Nina are taking this year, was a fun way to learn skills they plan to use in the future.
JWCC’s manager of career services and community-based outreach Kathleen Rodgers said JDUB classes, offered in June and July, offer a way for young people to learn and have fun.
“They’re learning new skills. It’s a chance to try things they haven’t before,” Rodgers said, and the moviemaking class, for example, “is fun but also a skill they’re going to find useful. They may need to put together videos for school, or maybe it’s something they want to do for fun. They’re able to express their creativity.”
Putting that creativity to work on film could boost interest in filmmaking in the Quincy area.
“There’s not much of this going on here,” Barton said. “It’s a great way to get people in the area excited , so this particular industry, entertainment film, can grow in the area.”
