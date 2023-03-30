QUINCY — In two races on the April 4 ballot, voters will fill vacant seats on both the John Wood Community College Board of Trustees and the Quincy Park District Board of Commissioners.
Three seats will be filled on the JWCC Board as terms for Diane Ary, Robert Rhea, and Larry Fischer are set to expire. Fischer, of Quincy, and Rhea, from Camp Point are both on the ballot for re-election to another term.
Ary, of Quincy, has stated she thinks it's time to give someone else a chance to serve. Pittsfield resident Angela Greger is on the ballot for the third open seat.
Alan Hickman, Jarid Jones, and Mark Philpot are on the ballot for three four-year terms on the Quincy Park Board. Current commissioners Roger Leenerts and Nathan Koetters opted not to run for additional terms.
Following the December death of Commissioner Jeff Steinkamp ahead of his re-election bid, Hickman was selected at random from the three candidates who had filed for the Quincy Park Board to fill the remaining three months of Steinkamp's term.
Current Park Board Commissioner Jeff VanCamp, appointed to the Board last July following the resignation of David Gilbert, was the only candidate to file for one open two-year seat on the Board.
