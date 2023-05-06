PITTSFIELD, Ill. — Carol Kilver says oftentimes only a school superintendent understands what another superintendent does.
So the Pikeland superintendent must be doing something right.
Kilver’s superintendent colleagues named her a Superintendent of Distinction in the Illinois Association of School Administrators’ Two Rivers Region covering Adams, Brown, Calhoun, Cass, Greene, Morgan, Pike, Schuyler and Scott counties.
“It was a little bit of a surprise,” Kilver said. “It’s very humbling when it comes from your peers.”
Twenty-one superintendents — selected by peers in their region based on their commitment, dedication and leadership — were recognized this week at an awards luncheon in Springfield.
“Each of these superintendents are great examples of how dynamic leadership can improve the educational environment for students, strengthen communities and continuously push districts forward,” IASA Executive Director Brent Clark said. “Their commitment and dedication to helping students succeed is unwavering, and I applaud each of these honorees for everything they have done to elevate public education in Illinois.”
An educator for 32 years and an administrator for 25, Kilver is in her third year at Pikeland.
Nominators pointed to successes during her tenure including navigating high-conflict situations, deploying goal setting and scorecard systems, serving leaders/principals locally and regionally through coaching protocols and balancing educational and facility initiatives through the support of federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief, or ESSER, funds.
Kilver said PIkeland and other districts continue to “navigate that path” of ESSER funding but get a lot of help and assistance. She also offers assistance with tough decision-making to other educators through formal and informal coaching.
“I enjoy that work, helping people find resources and answers within themselves,” she said. “I think of all the hands that touched my life. Now I can start giving that hand to other people.”
The COVID-19 pandemic and its aftermath changed people’s leadership style with Kilver shifting into being a better listener, relying on “a lot of really good people to make things work” and working now to regain “visibility” back in the classrooms and community events.
Despite those pandemic-related challenges, Kilver said PIkeland continued to set goals and work toward reaching them – including developing a teacher mentoring program now in its third year.
From a few “random acts” the first year, the effort turned into more of a program last year and “this year is becoming a very refined program to help new teachers get through not only the pandemic but their first years teaching,” Kilver said.
Seeing its success meets a definition of leadership.
“It doesn’t always matter what people do when they’re there. It’s what sticks after you’re gone,” she said. “I think the new teacher mentoring program will stick. I think Pikeland will do it for years to come.”
