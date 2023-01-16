QUINCY — Quincy NAACP President Annice Mallory says the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration always reminds her of one thing.

“It reminds us there’s always hope,” Mallory said. “Things can be done. Progress can be made. Even though sometimes it feels like we step back a little, we’re still moving forward because people of the movement and the younger generation are speaking up, speaking out on their beliefs.”

