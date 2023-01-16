QUINCY — Quincy NAACP President Annice Mallory says the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration always reminds her of one thing.
“It reminds us there’s always hope,” Mallory said. “Things can be done. Progress can be made. Even though sometimes it feels like we step back a little, we’re still moving forward because people of the movement and the younger generation are speaking up, speaking out on their beliefs.”
The organization sponsored Monday’s celebration, held at Bethel AME Church, featuring prayer and praise, rousing musical selections and Teen Reach Freedom School students highlighting dedicated allies and trusted friends of King during the height of the civil rights movement.
“We’re doing something a little different this year. We usually have a speaker as the focus point, but this year we’re focusing on friends of associates of Dr. King,” Mallory said.
Students headed to the microphone to share details of the lives of leaders including Asa Philip Randolph, John Lewis, Rosa Parks, Cordy Tindell “C.T.” Vivian and Coretta Scott King and to highlight their connection to the civil rights leader.
A skit presented by another group of students focused on the importance of celebrating King’s legacy throughout the year – not just on his holiday.
Quincyan Katrina Eston wanted to hear the youth presentation and the message of the day.
“It pulls the community together,” Eston said.
“It’s important for me to be here every year to support the community,” said Rev. Tim White of Trinity United Church of Christ. “We live in a diverse community with lots of struggles and issues, and racism in our community is very much alive and well. Supporting this event is one way I can say hate is not appropriate for our community.”
All ages came together to celebrate “the life, the legacy and the contribution, the leadership of a very dynamic man” in King, said Rev. Orville Jones of First Baptist Church.
Mistress of Ceremonies Pearl Harris with the Cathedral of Worship recalled the impact of King’s death when she was in elementary school.
“It was devastating for a young child, knowing he was going to make a difference in everybody’s life, not just black people but for all people,” Harris said. “He was on a mission.”
King’s mission continues to give hope and determination to people today.
“We’ve got to remember what Dr. King sacrificed, him and many others over that time,” Mallory said. “It’s a learning lesson for America. It’s time that America should be what it should be — (with) all creeds of people living in this United States. Some of us haven’t figured that out yet unfortunately.”
Celebrations like Monday’s provide a way to keep moving forward, with the students affirming King’s ongoing impact.
“It’s a time we need to come together,” Bethel’s Rev. Carl Terry said while linking arms with fellow clergy members and Quincy Police Chief Adam Yates to sing “We Shall Overcome.” “All of us together — Black, white, Latino. We shall overcome. I ask that you get together.”
