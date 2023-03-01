QUINCY — Josh Carlson wants participants to find a sense of community from an upcoming educators’ conference.
“Our goal isn’t to have a huge, 2,000-person conference. We want people to have the opportunity to get to know each other,” said Carlson, executive director of the Knowledge Center at Chaddock.
“Our goal is to connect and build and foster a community around being trauma-informed and relationship-focused.”
The second annual conference takes place March 31 and April 1 on Chaddock’s campus in Quincy. Two keynote sessions and 10 breakout sessions feature “a wide variety of topics, with definitely something for everybody,” Carlson said.
The conference kicks off Friday night with self-care sessions followed by a screening of the documentary “Broken Places” focused on some of the challenges within the child welfare system and a “debriefing discussion” led by David White, chief executive officer and founder of Fostering Great Ideas.
Saturday opens with White’s keynote presentation “Life in Limbo” which immerses participants in the foster care system as they role-play as a youth in care, foster parent or biological parent – similar to the poverty simulation trainings often used in school districts.
Knowledge Center and Chaddock staff will be trained in the simulation, Carlson said, with hopes to offer the training to community members in the future.
Awards presented at lunchtime will recognize the Educator of the Year and Administrator of the Year for efforts to be trauma-informed and relationship-focused in their classrooms.
Afternoon keynote speakers Hope Reimagined founder Susan Andrien and licensed clinical social worker Angela Harris will explore “Relational Doses, the Foundation of Hope,” helping participants explore their personal relational experiences and turning points.
New this year is Friday’s pre-conference workshop, “Relationships, Let’s Dive Deeper,” by Andrien and Harris designed to help social workers, professional counselors, education teams and others understand the complexities of the individual neurodevelopmental needs of students and staff.
Carlson hopes to see the conference build on the success of last year’s program.
“We told ourselves if this goes well, we’ll make this an annual thing. It far exceeded my expectations,” he said. “We’re really excited to have people returning and getting to meet some new folks.”
