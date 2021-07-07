CAMP POINT, Ill. — Central School Board member Ben Hamilton made a motion to adopt a mask optional policy for the start of the 2021-22 school year.
The motion failed for lack of a second, meaning the School Board took no vote on an issue that drew nearly two hours of public comment from 18 speakers at Wednesday night’s special meeting.
“Should they have taken a vote? From talking with them, I think many of them feel it’s too early,” Superintendent Erica Smith said after the meeting. “I realize it’s only 42 days until school starts, but it is 42 days until school starts and a lot can change.”
School districts still are waiting for guidance from the Illinois State Board of Education and Illinois Department of Public Health for the coming school year. For now, the mask mandate remains in place for schools, and “until there is a legal, correct way to go about changing that, that’s what my recommendation will be,” Smith said.
But a community group, We Stand for our Students, wanted to see the School Board take action against the mask mandate despite the possibility of legal and financial repercussions for the school district.
“If you inform parents we for sure will lose recognized status, lose funding, lose IHSA membership, then we can go back to masks, but at least we will know that ISBE knows Central CUSD3 disagrees with all the mandates that other schools across the state are doing,” said Nikki Buehler, a Central parent and a member of WSOS.
“You should be ashamed of yourself if you want to put kids in a mask in a school just because you’re afraid some big government is going to take your money away,” said Steve Lucie, a Basco farmer, former Warsaw School Board member and founder of WSOS.
Others argued a mask optional policy wasn’t worth the risk.
“If we go against these mandates, we’re gambling with our funding,” Central teacher and parent Amanda Shoopman said. “If there’s any chance my kids won’t get the education they deserve, it’s common sense. It’s not worth the risk.”
With some 40% of the district’s $8.9 million budget funded by the state, “who’s going to make that up? That budget hires 133 employees, funds 850 children,” parent and former School Board member Dean Moore said.
Buehler had hoped for a vote on the resolution, and now she hopes to see the resolution back on the agenda for the next meeting on July 15.
“It could be by then there will be more direction from IDPH or ISBE to let us know what they’re leaning toward that would maybe help our board make a decision,” Buehler said.
While WSOS supports the School Board and respects the position they’re in, “we want to be sure they’re listening to everybody and taking every side into consideration,” she said. “I feel like I was heard.”
Warsaw School Board President Scott Baumann encouraged the Central board members to follow his district’s lead in making masks optional. “We did weigh the cost. We listened to our constituents, the parents. And weighing both of those, parents and constituents really far outweighed that cost we were looking at,” he said.
Other speakers talked about how the issue has divided the community, clearly seen in the high school auditorium with masked attendees seated on one side and unmasked attendees on the other.
“I think a lot of people felt a splash of cold water tonight and realized we need to get back to being a Central family,” Buehler said.