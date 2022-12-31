LAHARPE, Ill. — Two area school districts plan to offer new high-impact tutoring programs in spring and summer 2023.
Plans call for the LaHarpe district to offer an after-school tutoring program, beginning in mid-February and pairing students in grades 3-8 with certified teachers.
“We’re looking at a minimum of three days a week for 45 minutes, which doesn’t sound like a lot of time, but it’s a good start for us,” Superintendent Janet Gladu said.
Gladu said the program will help students regain some lost learning while offering an after-school care option for parents.
“We have to get staff in place and trained and get word out to parents,” she said. “The way we wrote the grant is to use current staff first, but we have a lot of amazing retired teachers in the area that have active teaching licenses. We’re reaching out to them.”
In Adams County, the Mendon district plans to offer one-to-one and small group tutoring for some of its at-risk students over the summer.
Tutoring targeted to specific needs of students will help with “growth that didn’t happen that we’d like to see happen,” Superintendent Scott Riddle said. “Our hope is if we can identify up to a dozen or so at the elementary and the same at the middle and high school level.”
But how many students are served will depend on available staff.
“The challenge for us, and what they’re finding across the state, is finding tutors to provide this kind of service,” Riddle said.
Both districts seek state grants to fund the programs.
The Illinois State Board of Education is using a $25 million investment of federal pandemic relief funds to support high-impact tutoring efforts statewide to accelerate learning recovery.
“We’re really hoping to look at this as a jumping-off point of starting our own type of program,” Riddle said. “The funds are limited. I’d like to see this continue when the funds run out, based on funding that we would have available locally.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.