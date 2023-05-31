Lecture Series

The Marvin J. and Thomas Leo Likes Lecture Series kicks off Tuesday night via Zoom. With programs each Tuesday in June, the series looks at what's next for New Philadelphia.

 H-W File Photo

BARRY, Ill. — An annual lecture series tied to New Philadelphia will look at what’s next for the newest unit of the National Park Service.

