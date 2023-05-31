BARRY, Ill. — An annual lecture series tied to New Philadelphia will look at what’s next for the newest unit of the National Park Service.
The Marvin J. and Thomas Leo Likes Lecture Series kicks off at 7 p.m. Tuesday via Zoom and continues each Tuesday in June.
“New Philadelphia: From a family and local story to a national story of freedom” is the theme of the series, which is free and open to the public. Participants must sign up for the Zoom link by sending email to newphiladelphiail@gmail.com.
“We’re kind of focusing on movement forward, what’s next, and the steps that have taken us from an area on a county road to a national park,” said Kaye Iftner, a New Philadelphia Association board member and program chair.
“I hope that people will take away how hard we’ve worked, how many people have been involved to get us to the point where we are now part of the National Park Service and also what we can look forward to in terms of sharing the story with the rest of the country.”
• June 6 — New Philadelphia and our path to becoming part of the National Park Service, moderated by Paul Shackel.
A long-time project supporter and former board member, Shackel will present a brief history of the project followed by presentations by Superintendent Tim Good from the Lincoln Home National Historic Site and Superintendent Teri Gage from the Pullman National Historic Park.
• June 13 — Building the West-Central Illinois Freedom Corridor, moderated by Gerald McWorter.
McWorter will provide an overview of the corridor linking stories of freedom seekers and the Underground Railroad in six communities — Hannibal, Mo., and Quincy, Barry, Pittsfield, Jacksonville and Springfield.
“We’ve invited the museums, where the history is housed along this corridor, (to share) what resources they have, exhibits they have and if they’re telling the New Philadelphia story already or have plans to,” Iftner said.
• June 20 — Integrating New Philadelphia into Local Curricular History, moderated by Kate Williams-McWorter.
Educators from nearby colleges and high schools will share their experiences and ideas for teaching about New Philadelphia.
• June 27 — John and Mary Meachum and the Floating Freedom School, moderated by Iftner.
The Meachums were abolitionists in the St. Louis area who bought freedom for family members. A reverend, he taught black children in the basement of his church in secret, then set up a floating school on a steamboat. The story was brought to life in a children’s book, “Steamboat School,” illustrated by Ronald Husband, the first African-American animator at Walt Disney Studios.
The lecture series dates to 2004 as part of the archaeology field school held at New Philadelphia and is named to honor Barry area surveyors Marvin Likes and his son Tom who donated much time and talent to the project.
Meeting via Zoom instead of in-person, “we’re able to have people join us from all over the country as presenters and panelists and have people participate that would not be coming in person,” Iftner said.
