LIBERTY, Ill. — Ask who likes to read in Kim Buyck’s second-grade class, and every hand goes up.
Ask who plans to keep reading over the summer, and every hand goes up again — thanks to a little help from Thursday’s “opening day.”
After a countdown to build the excitement level even higher, students in pre-K through sixth grade opened packages of brand-new books, arriving just in time for summer reading as part of a school fundraiser through Books Are Fun.
“I really like this. They’re really nice,” second-grader Lydia Deege said of her seven new books.
Lydia likes to read a lot, and so does classmate Cooper Powell, who took home 10 new books.
“It’s really cool,” Cooper said, holding up a book. “I want to read this.”
With help from family, friends and community members, the school raised $26, 614 — enough to provide at least three books for all 370 Liberty Elementary students.
“I’m hoping they take them home, put them in their home libraries and over the summer they once, twice or three times a week get the books out and read them. On rainy days or days when it’s too hot, just sit down with a book,” said Becky Esselman, the school’s reading interventionist.
“It’s not necessarily them reading a book. Maybe they’re sitting down with a parent and talking about the book or reading it together. We’re just trying to build that love of literacy.”
Esselman worries every year about how to help kids have books at home to help counter summer reading loss. Doing something about it turned into a labor of love this year for Esselman when Principal Jody Obert passed along an email about a Book Blast fundraiser.
“Our elementary school has a school improvement plan goal of increasing our reading culture. One way to do this is to help students increase the number of books they have available to them during the summertime at home,” Esselman said. “Our plan is to give them the tools they need, hoping they use these tools to read over the summer.”
Over a week in April, students shared contact information for potential donors, collected donations and had a chance to earn rewards.
Making videos to post on Facebook to keep the community up-to-date on the fundraising progress was “really fun” for fourth-graders Della Geczi, Harrison Howell, Everett Hodgson and Callie Longlett.
“We wanted to help raise money so kids in Liberty can have books over the summer,” Harrison said.
“Some kids might not have books,” Everett said.
“Or they might have a couple but have already read them,” Callie said.
Donors from across the U.S. contributed to the effort, and the total amount surprised everyone.
“That’s a lot of books,” Della said.
“We raised more money than I ever dreamed of,” said Esselman, who taught first grade for 13 years before transitioning two years ago to her current position.
Book Blast guaranteed every single student would get one book, but students could get up to 10 books based on how much they raised. “Since we raised so much money, every student gets at least three books,” Esselman said.
Second-grade Mayvri Geise filled her arms with her new books to show off to her friends, while Maverick White settled in at his table to look through his new books, including one on multiplication skills that he’ll be honing next year in third grade.
“Our goal is to build readers and make kids become better readers and learn to love reading,” Buyck said. “To see them excited to get books is like a present to me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.