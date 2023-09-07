LIBERTY, Ill. — Liberty Elementary School will use a $3,000 grant from the Dollar General Literacy Foundation to promote youth literacy.
“Kindergarten through sixth-graders will receive a free book twice a year, for two years, on RIF (Reading is Fundamental) Days to enjoy and help build their at-home libraries. Building home libraries will help promote literacy in our community,” school reading specialist Becky Esselman said.
