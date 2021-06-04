LIBERTY, Ill. — The Illinois Farm Bureau and the Illinois Press Foundation announced the recipients of 18 grants, awarded for high school journalism efforts throughout the state.
Liberty High School was awarded $1,473.87 for a Nikon camera kit, software licenses, and portable digital recorders.
Jeff Rogers, director of the Illinois Press Foundation, said the plan going in was to award fewer grants this year.
“While we had initially planned to award 15 grants, the committee was more than happy to be able to get a few more schools involved in this year’s program with the funding we had available,” Rogers said.
Illinois Farm Bureau news and communications executive director Chris Magnuson congratulated all of the 2021 recipients.
“The talent inside each of these programs is promising,” Magnuson said, “and helping these programs develop and grow is rewarding.”
Along with Liberty High, other recipients of grant funding include Jacksonville High School, Bushnell Prairie City High School, Evanston High School, and Putnam County High School.
“The Foundation and its board are so proud of the program, and of the work being done by student journalists and their remarkable advisers throughout the state,” Rogers said.
For a complete listing of grant recipients, please visit illinoispressfoundation.org.